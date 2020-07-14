Crestline Hotels & Resorts Adds Two Denver Hotels

Holiday Inn Denver East – Stapleton and the Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced that it has been appointed to manage two hotels: the 299 guestroom Holiday Inn Denver East – Stapleton, Denver, CO and the 400 guestroom Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel, Denver, CO. “We’re excited to build upon our portfolio of full-service hotels that Crestline manages,” Mr. Carroll said. “During the pandemic, we’ve adopted new sales strategies to ensure that the hotels remain open.” Carroll added, “By tailoring our hotel offerings to the specific needs of small business groups, we were able to successfully shift the hotels’ business mix.” Crestline now manages six hotels in Colorado.



The Holiday Inn® Denver East – Stapleton is located at 3333 Quebec Street, Denver, Colorado. The newly redesigned hotel is conveniently located midway between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. It offers breathtaking views of the Rockies and the city skyline that may be viewed from guestroom balconies. Guests can enjoy a new restaurant concept Burgers & Crafts, Shakes and Fries. Additional amenities include complimentary wireless Internet access, a 24-hour fitness center, heated outdoor pool, a business center, and complimentary shuttle service to the Northfield Shopping center. For meetings and special events, the hotel has 13,063 square feet of flexible event space featuring the 3,240 square foot Denver Ballroom, along with 14 additional meeting rooms. The hotel offers complimentary covered and uncovered parking and is 15 miles from Denver International Airport via I-70. For more information visit: www.ihg.com or 303-321-3500.

The Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel is located at 3801 Quebec Street, Denver, Colorado. Welcoming guests with contemporary style and upscale amenities, the hotel is conveniently situated between downtown and Denver International Airport. The architecturally stunning hotel offers a tech-enabled retreat with all guestrooms and suites equipped with plug-in panels and Bluetooth-equipped TVs. Many of the chic rooms offer scenic views of the Colorado mountains and downtown Denver. For dining, guests may enjoy delicious regional American cuisine at Fifty300 or head to the lobby lounge for cocktails. For meetings, social galas, or weddings, the hotel has 42,522 square feet of newly updated event facilities with 22 distinct meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 1,100 guests. When it's time to explore the area, guests will find the Denver Coliseum, Bluebird Theater, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and the Denver Zoo are just minutes away and the light rail station is nearby. The hotel is 15 miles from Denver International Airport and is easily accessed from I-70. For more information visit: www.marriott.com or 303-399-7500.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 122 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,500 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com .

