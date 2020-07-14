Emerging Markets Report:  The Shifting Sands of Consumer Behavior

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where ultimately revenue means everything, revenue through unprecedented change may mean even more. The results of the pandemic are as such that some companies are simply not going to survive because of the impact to their business or industry.



Others may thrive as the shifting sands of consumer behavior create opportunity from chaos.

Recent earnings remarks from Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK), a food and snack manufacturer, importer and distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, warrant examination because the Company ship its catalog of Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf-stable Macarons, and other gourmet snacks to stores and other brick and mortar locations.

And through the impact of these events late in the quarter, the Company was still able to post some year-over-year improvements. Take a look:

Revenue increased to $339,961 compared to $256,035, an increase of 32.8% over 2019 period.

Gross profit margin improved to 49.4% in 2020 compared to 27.6% in 2019.

--- The full release can be read here .

But what caught our eye most was this headline:

“GDMK Has Seen Amazon.com Sales Soar 151 Percent in the Last 30 Days and Are Up 211 Percent So Far This Month, Exceeding Expectations with an Increase of Over 451 Percent in the Last 12 Months.”

--- full release here.

GDMK’s products, you see, were already friendly to online sales as its entire product catalog is basically shelf stable… even the macarons. And while previously the model was to service as many stores and vending machines as possible, the aforementioned shifting sands of consumer behavior are driving online sales of desirable, shippable foods and goods to the safety of the buyer’s front door.

It will be interesting to see the next quarterly and to see if the spike in online shopping and food ordering could have created a legion of new direct customers who may never have run across the products in a store or vending machine but can now easily add them to their Amazon cart.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc.

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc. operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

