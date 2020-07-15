Zachor Legal Institute Applauds Missouri and Oklahoma for Joining the 30 States with Anti-BDS Laws

Zachor Logo

RED LEVEL, AL, USA, July 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute is encouraged by the recent news that both Missouri and Oklahoma have recently enacted anti-BDS legislation, bringing to 30 the number of states that have such laws.

These laws allow states to publicly announce that they will not do business with organizations that engage in discriminatory boycotts against Israel. As with discrimination based upon gender, race or sexual orientation, negatively targeting based upon national origin is an insidious form of prejudice, and we are delighted to note that so many states have called this out.

Especially now, with antisemitism on the rise throughout the country, spreading hatred towards Jews and the state of Israel, it is reassuring that states continue to take action to curb this menacing trend.

In Missouri, Zachor Legal Institute offered legal support for Stuart Klamen of Bergson Group and St. Louis Friends of Israel, one of the local supporters of his state’s anti-BDS legislation, as he helped keep this issue visible to lawmakers and advocate for its passage. Stuart ensured that the sponsor of the Missouri legislation had Zachor’s information available to supplement the internal deliberations.

Ron Machol, COO of Zachor Legal Institute, said: “We are delighted that Missouri and Oklahoma have joined the large group of states to pass anti-BDS legislation. In Missouri, we provided Mr. Klamen with Zachor’s academic articles laying out the legal foundations for states opposing boycotts of Israel, as well as the amicus briefs we had filed in other states defending the constitutionality of anti-BDS laws, which he shared with legislators. And we will be available to help with enforcement and/or defense of the law in the future if there is such a need.”

Stuart Klamen added: “We are appreciative that Missouri legislators have passed in this important anti-BDS law, supporting the great friend we have in Israel. Thanks to Zachor Legal Institute to providing legal analysis as necessary to help move the process forward.”.