InsuredMine collaborates with Thanks.io to incorporate personal touch through digital - handwritten postcards
Linking the two platforms provides the benefit of creating instant communication with clients and prospects in a beautiful way leveraging handwritten postcards.
We are looking forward to efficiently delivering solutions for improved conversion and retention, by offering personalizing tools. It is a perfect and productive partnership for us.”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuredmine Announced today that it will be partnering with Thanks.io to offer Insurance Agencies an option to send handwritten postcards to their client. Simply linking the two platforms provides the benefit of creating instant communication with clients and prospects in a beautiful way. This partnership will empower your agency to automatically send meaningful postcards in a quicker, user-friendly, and easy-to-access interface and thus create an opportunity to engage with clients.
“Thanks.io is excited to leverage InsuredMine’s technology for quick and easy customer segmentation and creating opportunities for one more touchpoint via postcards,” said Managing Director at Thanks.io. “ We are glad that our services would now be beneficial for independent insurance agents making the sales approach more customized and relatable.”
The integration with Thanks.io is Insuredmine’s commitment and focus on building a robust Customer Relationship Management system that includes understanding clients' journeys and building omnichannel engagements including email, text, phone, and handwritten postcards.
“The innovative tool offered by Thanks.io is very impressive and would help us serve more value to our clients,” explained Shubham Jaiswal, Director of Technology of Insuredmine. “We are looking forward to efficiently delivering solutions for improved conversion and retention, by offering personalizing tools. It is a perfect and productive partnership for us.”
The benefits of the Thanks.io are mentioned below:
Empower customers with direct access to customized postcards, letters, and processes so customers can create beautiful designs with a custom handwriting engine.
Mailing list uploads help send bulk postcards to thousands of customers in a single click.
Trigger automation to send welcome postcards to clients who sign up for the policy, wish them on birthdays and holidays, etc..
Quick integration makes it possible to reach out to a huge target audience in no time.
About InsuredMine
InsuredMine is an all in one integrated solution helping independent insurance agents optimize and grow their agency by converting, engaging, and retaining clients, all while providing a state-of-the-art experience to the agents as well as their customers. InsuredMine’s CRM helps agents with sales, engagement, analytics, and mobility through the use of its Agency Portal and the Mobile App, and also offers an omnichannel presence to provide the last mile connectivity.
About Thanks.io
Thanks.io is a cloud-based direct mail platform founded in 2017. The team is located throughout the USA from NY to AK. In late 2019 it completed extensive upgrades to dashboard and platform to give clients all of the tools they need to be successful.
