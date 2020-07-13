As of mid-June, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than eight million cases of infection and approximately 450,000 deaths globally, making the development of safe and effective vaccines to prevent this disease a priority. The spike glycoprotein is the key target for protective antibodies against both SARS-CoV-2 (the COVID-19 virus) and the related SARS-CoV-1 virus. Therefore, many vaccine candidates that trigger antibodies — against specific areas on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein — are being investigated. To help build sufficient scientific knowledge about the quality of antibody responses, the FDA scientists exposed rabbits to the virus and evaluated antibody responses triggered by various SARS-CoV-2 spike antigens that are similar to those being used to develop vaccines to prevent COVID-19.