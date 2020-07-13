Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2020 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, July 23, 2020, following the close of the market.



In addition, Knoll, Inc. will host a Q&A conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 23, 2020 to respond to questions.

To access the live Q&A call:

North America (844) 778-4138

International (661) 378-9550

Q&A Conference ID 7987923

A replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through July 30, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 7987923, as well as on the Company’s investor relations website through October 23, 2020.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, lighting, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high-performance workplaces and luxury interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian's Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media: