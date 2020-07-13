Poverty Dignified, Inc. Strengthens Management Team

/EIN News/ -- Kennewick, WA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Poverty Dignified Inc., (OTC-PVDG) is pleased to announce that Bruce Jolliff, CPA, CFE joined its management team as Chief Financial Officer. Jolliff brings decades of corporate financial and forensic accounting services to our organization.



James C. Katzaroff, CEO, stated, “The company is fortunate to onboard someone with his experience and background in critical financial functions. Mr. Jolliff will have direction on accounting and financial reporting, including all SEC reporting, budgeting, and will generate analysis and commentary for the company.”

“It’s a good sign to see the company attracting seasoned professionals for key positions,” added Patrick Netter, marketing consultant to the firm.

“I am delighted to work with professionals such as Jim Katzaroff and Patrick Netter,” said Jolliff. “I welcome the opportunity to assist in the growth of Poverty Dignified, Inc. and anticipate a successful outcome.”

Katzaroff further said, “Bruce has extensive experience and has been assisting Patrick to work through the myriad complex issues within a public company. As you might recall, since I came on board as CEO and controlling shareholder on June 3, 2020, we announced a Letter of Intent with Virexit Technologies June 26, 2020, and closed the transaction on July 7, 2020. We are mobilizing methodically and as quickly as possible.”

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words “believes” “expects” “anticipate” or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

Contact: James C. Katzaroff

Phone: 509.491.0701

Email: jkatzaroff@VirexitTechnologies.com