ROVA (http:://rovahq.com) names Chuck Moyer to position of President

Chuck Moyer, President of ROVA

An innovative technology platform which connects independent contractor couriers to businesses seeking on-demand delivery is about to go national.

I’m excited about this opportunity. The industry continues to evolve, and Tom and his team have done a great job building out the technology that will drive this concept. ” — Chuck Moyer, President of ROVA

HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, US, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROVA (http://rovahq.com), a revolutionary on-demand delivery platform headquartered in the Boston market, has named Charles (Chuck) Moyer of Franklin, TN to the position of President.

In this capacity, Moyer will work with company CEO Thomas McGrath as the firm takes its unique concept of pairing independent contract drivers to businesses in need of deliveries to a national audience. He brings an extensive resume of service to his role with ROVA, which spans 42 years in the transportation industry. He has served as a Senior Executive in a number of Supply Chain Management capacities. Thirty-six of those years were spent in Final Mile (hub to destination) logistics, four years were in regional trucking/warehouse operations, and two years air freight. His background also includes fifteen years in private equity/M&A (mergers & acquisition) experience.

Most recently, Moyer served as president of the Birmingham, AL based PACE USA, a provider of versatile ground transportation logistics solutions. For nearly three years, he worked with the organization to help diversify the company’s client base. He was also CEO of Express Courier International (a Riverside company), from 2006 to 2014.

He has been in the field of transportation logistics since his days at Northern Kentucky University. His early background also included serving as an independent contractor driver, so he understands the industry well. His work at that time was with Priority Dispatch in Cincinnati, OH.

Moyer served as the president of the CLDA (Customized Logistics and Delivery Association) from 2018 to 2020, formerly known as the Messenger Courier Association of America, and is a 14-year member of the organization’s Board of Directors. He is a previous member of the National Pharmaceutical Distributors Task Force, and represents the industry with government affairs, lobbying for the organization at the state and federal levels. He has served in an advisory capacity to industry software firms, vendor companies, legal firms, state legislators, shippers and carriers. He has spoken at numerous national events, has been quoted in trade publications as well as the Wall Street Journal and SiriusXM Radio.

He said that he has known ROVA CEO Tom McGrath for years, through the CLDA. He said, “I’m excited about this opportunity. The industry continues to evolve, and Tom and his team have done a great job building out the technology that will drive this concept and is a much needed solution within today’s supply chain.”

Moyer, who has strong connections with shippers and carriers alike. Stated that the ROVA solution is timely and what many companies need to remain competitive relating to the Final Mile (hub to destination) delivery, Moyer said that he plans to work with McGrath to develop a number of additional markets, including healthcare, auto parts, mall management groups, and financial, among others.

He said that they plan to take the concept nationally, and Nashville will be one of their immediate expansion markets.

Moyer is a native of Highland Heights, KY, and now resides in Franklin with his wife, Pam. They have three sons and four grandchildren.

Tom McGrath, CEO of ROVA, said, “We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Chuck’s caliber and breadth of industry knowledge and experience on our ROVA team. His background in supply chain management, operations, logistics and more will be of great value to us as we continue to expand. His is a hands-on, results-oriented industry leader and we are all delighted to welcome him to our family.”

About ROVA

ROVA (http://rovahq.com) is a unique technology platform which provides 24/7 on demand, same day delivery of packages through independent contractors, and which rewards drivers with 100% of the delivery fee. Founder Thomas McGrath, a native of Braintree, MA and current resident of Falmouth, is an entrepreneur whose career has included real estate, restaurants, and advocacy for the rights of independent contractor couriers, among other ventures. Three decades ago, he launched and built the national organization NICA (http://mynica.com), the National Independent Contractors Association, the first organization to look at the Independent Contractor (IC) issue from the driver’s perspective, and which continues to do so. In the continuing mission to advocate for the rights of independent contractor couriers, he is now bringing the unique ROVA delivery platform to market.

The ROVA model provides insurance, full transparency, real-time updates, payments and tracking at the customer’s fingertips, and is designed with the drivers in mind. Customers seeking deliveries can access the ROVA platform for a nominal fee, $5, and will then pay a very competitive price for a quick, trackable, delivery of a package anywhere in the U.S. where ROVA has drivers on its platform. The drivers who are registered on the ROVA platform keep 100% of the delivery fee.

With thousands of drivers registered on the ROVA platform in four countries, ROVA is ready to revolutionize the way in which packages are delivered. For additional information, please visit http://rovahq.com. ROVA maintains offices at 99 Derby Street, Hingham, MA 02043.