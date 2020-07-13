Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,080 in the last 365 days.

TOGA Limited Names Marcum LLP as Auditor

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOGA LIMITED (OTC: TOGL) (“Toga” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Marcum LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm to replace Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah.  The change of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors on July 10, 2020

Contact:
Alexander D. Henderson
TOGA LIMITED
2575 McCabe Way, Suite 100
Irvine, CA 92614
(949) 333-1603

Primary Logo

You just read:

TOGA Limited Names Marcum LLP as Auditor

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.