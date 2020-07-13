Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX): Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kirby Corp. (NYSE: KEX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

On July 8, 2020, Kirby announced that, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, it had understated non-cash non-recurring goodwill impairment charges by $127,933,000 before taxes, $98,773,000 after taxes, or a $1.65 loss per share, due to not applying a specific provision of a new accounting standard that the Company had recently adopted on January 1, 2020. On this news, Kirby share prices dropped from opening at $50.20 per share on July 8, 2020 to close at $48.77 per share that day. Kirby's share prices continued to decline over the next several trading days, trading as low as $46.42 on July 13, 2020.

