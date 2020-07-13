Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,080 in the last 365 days.

TDCJ Deploying Asymptomatic Testing

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Testing is one key to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Thanks to Texas Governor Greg Abbott and with the help of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) this week is beginning a new expanded testing program.

The agency continues to be agile in its response to the pandemic.

The state has acquired and is deploying tens of thousands of COVID-19 oral fluid tests manufactured by Curative, Incorporated. The tests were given approval in April by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization and will be administered at TDCJ prison units across Texas. These tests are designed to be self-administered by the person being tested.

“These tests are readily available and deployable,” said Bryan Collier TDCJ Executive Director. “Increasing the information available to our medical professionals will help us to further enhance the agency’s ability of stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The new tests are being utilized by the United States Air Force. Clinical studies suggest Curative’s oral fluid test has equivalent sensitivity to nasopharyngeal swab tests that require a nurse. Curative has also deployed its oral test kit at drive-thru and other centers in Los Angeles, testing more than 57,000 people at a rate now grown to approximately 5,000 per day.

The agency has 12 strike teams who are being trained to begin testing this week.

 
The state has acquired and is deploying tens of thousands of COVID-19 oral fluid tests manufactured by Curative, Incorporated. The tests were given approval in April by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization and will be administered at TDCJ prison units across Texas. These tests are designed to be self-administered by the person being tested.

You just read:

TDCJ Deploying Asymptomatic Testing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.