East Coast Electronics Recycling Voted the #1 East Coast E-Waste Recycler By Consumers
Focusing on the safe collection and disposal of computers and electronic equipment, ECER Inc. takes pride in providing top-quality customer service.SHIRLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Electronics Recycling is proud to announce that they have been voted the #1 e-waste recycler by consumers. The professionals of ECER Inc. work diligently to coordinate the proper pick-up and disposal of all e-waste products while ensuring complete customer satisfaction.
Given their outstanding testimonials, it is no surprise that ECER Inc. has received the top vote for its comprehensive services. Customers were quick to praise the company's efficiency and professionalism, with many claiming that they are a trusted resource for any removal needs.
Customers also highlighted the staff's extensive knowledge and keen eye for detail. Below a customer describes their experience with the company:
“Our population has grown steadily over the last several years, and with it has been an increase in demand for recycling of old electronics. Our neighbors suggested ECER Inc. as a company that would address this need. The staff is completely professional and courteous. They arrive promptly, load and shrink-wrap the material, and haul it away. Simply put, ECER Inc. takes the stress and headaches out of electronic waste recycling.” - proud customer of ECER Inc.
The team of professionals at ECER Inc. are thankful to their loyal customers and look forward to serving them in the future. For more information on East Coast Electronic Recycling please visit the official site here.
About East Coast Electronic Recycling
ECER Inc. is a full-service e-waste pick up and recycling business located in Shirley, Massachusetts. With various government policies regarding the proper disposal of e-waste, it is imperative that all materials be transported safely and responsibly. From old computers to assorted electronics, ECER Inc. is the perfect solution for both small and large scale businesses.
Erica Carney
ECER Inc.
+1 (877) 537-9940
email us here