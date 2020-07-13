The Local Culinary, a First-Ever Ghost Kitchen – Virtual Restaurants Franchise, Announces Launch
Innovative franchise model shares ghost kitchen system with local restaurant owners to boost revenue
We are the first ghost kitchen and virtual restaurants franchise model in the United States and have seen a tremendous positive response.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Local Culinary, a disruptive virtual kitchen group, announced its revolutionary virtual restaurants franchise opportunity launch this month and is now accepting candidates nationwide.
The franchise launch comes at a time when many local restaurants are seeing plummeting sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected dine-in services and revenue. The Local Culinary has strategically developed a franchise model that can be easily replicated by restaurateurs, ultimately bolstering sales through delivery-only brands that run the gamut of taste profiles, including Asian-Fusion, Mexican, Classic American, Italian, and others. Every dish is designed for delivery, giving restaurant owners a simple roadmap to new, profit-rich menu items.
The Local Culinary was started by Alp Franko just last year. Since then, the brand has seen blossoming success which has only evolved with the current delivery-seeking culture. "I believe in this revolution. I believe everything will be delivery-oriented," stated Franko. "We are the first ghost kitchen and virtual restaurants franchise model in the United States and have seen a tremendous positive response."
Franko began work in the restaurant industry in Europe, operating 25 different concepts. After a move from New York to Miami, he saw the culture evolve and knew the time was right for The Local Culinary to grow. "We are the only ghost kitchen with our own virtual restaurants on board. We started with 8 brands and now have 50 brands, all in just 16 months," stated Franko.
The franchise system is applicable to any style restaurant. Franko points out that any restaurant owner who is seeking to boost revenues will find the tools needed to do so through The Local Culinary franchise model. "We are looking for restaurant owners and chef-owners who are seeking ways to have more revenue," points out Franko. "Instead of one brand, they want to have 25 or 50 brands on board. This is something very simple for both the franchisee and the consumer."
As for the goal of this first-ever ghost kitchen and virtual restaurants franchise model, Franko says its complete saturation of the market. "The idea is to reach 1000 ghost kitchens, and we have the ability to do this. Our background, our knowledge, and our franchise support system will make us the first-of-our-kind, successful ghost kitchen franchise in the U.S." Interested candidates can visit www.TheLocalCulinary.com for more information on the concept and to begin the application process.
ABOUT THE LOCAL CULINARY
The Local Culinary provides neighborhoods with modern, chef-driven food delivery options inspired by global cuisine all through a convenient, deliver-only model. The company offers 50 individual brands and can be ordered through UberEats, Postmates, Grubhub, or DoorDash. For more information on The Local Culinary and its revolutionary ghost kitchen franchise opportunity, please visit TheLocalCulinary.com
