Proyachts Yacht Charters Offers Safe Social Distancing
Coronavirus outbreak has created vast uncertainty in the yacht charter industry. Proyachts will do its best to get back to yachts charters and boat rentals.PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coronavirus outbreak has had a profound impact on the travel industry, particularly in the superyacht industry. The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak has stalled the yacht charter and boat rental market. In order to qualify the health requirements for yacht charter post-COVID 19, Proyachts charters, one of the reliable companies for yachts in Mallorca and yachts in Ibiza, will carry out its yachts charter business under applicable health protocols.
As the Spain government reopened the country for tourism and reduced the travel restrictions, luxury yacht charter businesses in Palma de Mallorca also prepared themselves to welcome international tourists while still implementing applicable health protocols. Mr. Jaime Salom, the Proyachts Yacht Charters representative, said, “We are excited and welcome of the reopening of the tourism sector in Spain. By implementing a regulated health protocol, we hope to always keep our customers' health and comfort.” Proyachts is a prominent yacht charters and boat rentals that implement health protocols such as social distancing and perform charters’ boats are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. By maintaining its rental fleets' cleanliness, the company strives to provide the best service and excellent hospitality to its customers.
Proyachts is a luxury yacht charters and boat rentals company that serves Balearic islands and its surrounding areas. The company specializes in providing a wide range of yachts and boat types. They include luxury motor yachts, powerboats, catamarans, sailing boats, and gulets. The customers can choose from 10 meters to 47 meters long yachts. It also depends on the number of passengers, sailing destinations, and budgets.
Proyachts, yacht charter company provides its service on Balearic islands in the Eastern of Spain, a part of the Mediterranean Sea. The Balearic Islands is well-known for its beautiful beaches, landscape, people, and climate.
About Proyachts
Proyachts is a professional luxury yachts charters company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The company has been in yacht charters and boat rentals for more than 12 years. It connects yachts owners with charterers and arranging itinerary as well as providing yachts/boat crews and assisting its guests during the charter time. The company serves areas including Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Catalonia, Valencia, and Marbella. For more information and booking, please call +34 678756118 / +34 679654804 or visit https://pro-yachts.com/en/.
