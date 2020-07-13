Michael Shah Announces Scholarship Campaign to Supporting Students in College Programs throughout North America

Michael Shah is pleased to announce the launch of an Academic Scholarship Campaign which will provide education funds to students in the form of financial aid.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York real estate investor and Delshah Capital business founder, Michael Shah is proud to report that he will be providing financial aid to post-secondary college students through an Academic Scholarship Campaign, which will grant aid to four students in North America.Michael Shah’s Academic Scholarship Campaign will seek to help promising, driven students who have been disproportionately impacted by recent economic downturns. These downturns have boosted unemployment rates and caused considerable financial hardships especially for students, who are often unable to hold a full-time job or receive an income while studying to complete their post-secondary programs.The winners of Michael Shah’s Academic Scholarship will be awarded financial aid that will be applied towards continuation of their studies. Anticipated to launch in mid-July, the campaign will be open to students currently enrolled in an accredited college or university located within North America. Proof of enrollment must be provided upon the submission of an application in order to qualify for consideration.The scholarship will be awarded to three students for the amount of $1,000 and to one additional student for the amount of $2,000. To apply, interested parties must complete a 500-word essay which demonstrates the student’s financial need and outlines an intended long-term career path.Complete application guidelines and scholarship details are available through the Michael Shah Academic Scholarship Campaign’s official website, located here. About Michael ShahMichael K Shah is a real estate developer and the founder of Delshah Capital, a commercial real estate firm which specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing real estate and real estate backed loans in and around New York City. At Delshah Capital, Shah oversees all aspects of company operations. This includes acquisitions, legal strategy, property management, and asset management.Founded in 2006, Delshah Capital, LLC is a vertically integrated New York City-based real estate private equity and asset management firm that invests in real estate equity, and debt investments.Since inception, Delshah has consistently achieved superior risk-adjusted returns at all points in the market cycle by targeting and investing in real estate, where assets or capital inefficiencies create the opportunity to add significant value.Delshah utilizes a fundamental, value-driven approach towards its investment’s and has expertise in identifying, structuring and managing real estate investments on behalf of institutional clients and for its principal account.Delshah’s entrepreneurial culture and emphasis on detailed fundamental market research and data, allows the ability to quickly adapt as market cycles mature, while keeping an eye towards new opportunists to create value and to continue to achieve superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please go to: https://www.delshah.com/news/