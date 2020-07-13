Bhavana Chamoli Launches Academic Scholarship Campaign to Provide Financial Aid to Post Secondary College Students
Bhavana Chamoli recently announced the launch of an Academic Scholarship Campaign to help North American college students fund their studies in the coming year.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIO Partners, Inc. investment researcher Bhavana Chamoli is proud to announce her Academic Scholarship Campaign, which will allocate financial aid to post-secondary college students enrolled in accredited college or university programs within North America.
As the global economy struggles beneath the pressures of the novel coronavirus pandemic and unemployment rates skyrocket, many college students this year will unfortunately struggle to fund the continuation of their post-secondary education.
Chamoli, who is a huge advocate for economic empowerment and education, has chosen to launch the scholarship program in order to help those who have been hit especially hard by the current economic downturn. Chamoli’s Academic Scholarship Campaign will award financial aid to four post-secondary students: three will be awarded the amount of $1,000 and one will be awarded in the amount of $2,000.
Chamoli encourages all qualifying students currently enrolled in a North American college or university to submit a 500-word essay in order to apply for consideration. The essay should demonstrate the student’s financial struggle and describe the student’s specific long-term career goals.
Along with the essay, applicants must submit all necessary documents, including proof of enrollment in an accredited North American college or university.
Further information and full application guidelines for Bhavana Chamoli’s Academic Scholarship Campaign can be found on the official site located here.
About Bhavana Chamoli
Bhava Chamoli is a developer and investment researcher currently employed at MIO Partners, Inc. in New York, New York. Outside of her interests in investment research and trading, Bhavana is also heavily invested in the fields of drama, the arts, science, and technological innovation. Her colleagues describe her as an enthusiastic, positive individual who is a talented professional and fast learner.
Moved by her passions for economic empowerment and human rights, Bhavana Chamoli is the Founder and President of the Indian Organization—a civil rights organization that seeks to spark positive change through social action. Bhavana also volunteers as the Youth Development Specialist for AIESEC, a global platform which helps students develop and implement valuable leadership skills.
Bhavana Chamoli
MIO Partners, Inc.
