Bank of America, Google, and Red Hat Executives Join OASIS Board of Directors

Newly Elected Leaders Signal Growing Support for Collaborative Open Source and Standards Development

BOSTON, MA, US, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS, the international standards and open source consortium, today announced that three new members were elected to its Board of Directors: Jeremy Allison of Google, Rich Bowen of Red Hat, and Wende Peters of Bank of America. Their depth of experience in the open source and open standards communities bolsters the Board’s reach and establishes OASIS as the home for worldwide standards in cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, IoT, urban mobility, emergency management, and other content technologies.

These three new members join the continuing members of the Board: Martin Chapman of Oracle, Bruce Rich of Cryptsoft, Jason Keirstead of IBM, Beth Pumo of Kaiser Permanente, and Daniel Reidel of New Context. Reelected Board members Frederick Hirsch, Individual member; Gershon Janssen, Individual member; and Richard Struse of Mitre will each serve a two-year term starting in July 2020.

"At OASIS, we are dedicated to the mission of building an inclusive open development ecosystem where open standards and open source complement each other," said Guy Martin, OASIS Executive Director. "I’m excited to welcome Jeremy, Rich and Wende to our Board, and am confident that their combined experience will help us continue to fulfill that mission."

Jeremy Allison works for Google’s Open Source Programs Office, where he is co-creator and one of the lead developers of the Samba Team, producing an Open Source Windows compatible file and print server product for UNIX systems. He has broad experience in government and nonprofits to complement his extensive technical background. In addition to his new duties on the OASIS Board, he also serves on the Board of Directors for the Software Freedom Conservancy and is a member of the Advisory Board of the Document Foundation.

"Open Standards in collaboration with Open Source implementations are an incredibly important part of our industry, and Google is proud to play a role in helping shape them," said Jeremy Allison. "I'm looking forward to this opportunity to serve OASIS in my capacity as a Board member."

Rich Bowen is the Community Manager, CentOS Project with Red Hat, where he works in the Open Source Program Office. He began his work with the open source community in the 1990s, before the term "open source" gained traction. In addition to community project work with Perl, Rich has focused primarily with the Apache Web Server Project. He has served 6 terms on the Board of Directors of the Apache Server Foundation since joining in 2002, with an emphasis on overseeing successful events such as ApacheCon.

Rich Bowen said, "It is a great honor, and a serious responsibility, to be elected to the board. I hope that with my experience at Apache, and my role in the Open Source Program Office at Red Hat, I'll be able to contribute an important perspective about the role of Open Source in truly Open Standards."

Wende Peters is the Senior Vice President, Global Information Security for Bank of America, where she oversees the Application Management and Continuous Development (AMCD) organization, focusing on transformation, automation, and reimagining security and governance. Wende has over 30 years of experience in a wide range of industry sectors including cybersecurity, network management, and defense systems. She was instrumental in the Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) as well as Integrated Adaptive Cyber Defense (IACD) and is a longtime collaborator with OASIS in the financial sector.

"The work that OASIS facilitates is critical to encouraging innovation in technology. Open standards help to level the playing field and ensure that emerging solutions can compete. It’s an honor to be selected to help advance this organization and its mission," said Wende Peters.

OASIS expressed deep appreciation to outgoing Board Members Bret Jordan of Broadcom, Margaret LaBrecque of Intel, and Paul Lipton, each of whom contributed significantly to help grow and improve the consortium.

One of the most respected, member-driven standards bodies in the world, OASIS offers projects—including open source projects—a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. OASIS members include major multinational companies, SMEs, government agencies, universities, research institutions, consulting groups, and individuals are represented.

