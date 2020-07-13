Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Family and Community Engagement | Nebraska Department of Education

“Raising the next generation is a shared responsibility. When families, communities and schools work together, students are more successful and the entire community benefits.” -U.S. Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education identified family engagement as an essential area of focus in its new Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow (AQuESTT) within the tenant of Positive Partnerships, Relationships, and Student Success.

Engaging families and communities as partners with schools is essential, as the evidence is clear: partnerships contribute to children and youth’s academic and social success. Current family and community engagement research, websites, and promising practices are available via the links below.

