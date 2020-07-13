Carahsoft Kicks Off GovForward™: Multicloud Series on July 21, 2020

Keynote Speakers for Policy Headliner Event Include U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va) and Ashley Mahan, Director, FedRAMP and Secure Cloud Portfolio, GSA

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Government Executive Media Group are proud to host the GovForward™: Multicloud Series featuring Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) solutions and successes. This virtual event brings together government and industry leaders for an update on FedRAMP policy changes and marketplace technology advances, success stories and best practices.

The series begins with the Policy Headliner virtual event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT on July 21, 2020 encompassing government keynotes and panel discussions. Keynote speakers include U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va), sponsor of the FedRAMP Authorization Act; and Ashley Mahan, Director, FedRAMP and Secure Cloud Portfolio, General Services Administration (GSA). The kickoff event will be followed by more than 15 Marketplace Technology Webinars over the next three months focused on Multicloud and FedRAMP solutions from the industry’s leading providers.

Register for the Policy Headliner Event to:

Understand the current legislation impacting the Federal Cloud

Explore FedRAMP metrics and the road ahead

Learn how recent advances in automation speed the authorization process

Hear agency success stories

Event attendees are eligible to receive continuing professional education (CPE) credits. A complete agenda for the Policy Headliner Event is available here . Speakers and panelists include:

U.S. Congressman Gerald Connolly (D-Va), sponsor of the FedRAMP Authorization Act

Ashley Mahan, Director, FedRAMP and Secure Cloud Portfolio, GSA

Francis Rose, Host, Government Matters

David Egts, Chief Technologist, North America Public Sector, Red Hat

Larbi Schneider, Specialist Solutions Architect, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Hayri Tahran, Director of Federal Civilian Solution Consulting, ServiceNow

Matt Goodrich, Principal Solutions Engineer, Salesforce

Jose Padin, Director, U.S. Public Sector, Zscaler

Jeanette Manfra, Global Director, Security and Compliance, Google Cloud

Christopher Niggle, Regional Chief Security Officer for the Americas, Okta

Tony Cossa, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Snowflake

John Lee, Vice President of Cloud Solutions, Carahsoft

Vendors sponsoring and participating in the GovForward: Multicloud Series include:

• Acquia

• New Relic • Adobe Inc. • Okta, Inc. • Akamai Technologies • Red Hat, Inc.

• AWS • SailPoint • Centrify • Salesforce.com, Inc. • Dell Technologies • SAP NS2 • Dell Boomi • SentinelOne • FireEye, Inc. • ServiceNow • Genesys® • Snowflake Inc. • Google Cloud • Splunk Inc. • Granicus • Veritone, Inc. • Hootsuite Inc. • Virtustream • Ivanti • VMware, Inc. • Microsoft Corp. • Zscaler, Inc. • Netskope

The kickoff event on the 21st will be followed by a series of Marketplace Technology Webinars presented by Carahsoft’s FedRAMP solutions providers starting July 30 and running through October. These discussions will highlight how industry and government agencies are working together to deploy FedRAMP and Multicloud solutions. The full schedule can be found here .

The Policy Headliner Event agenda is available on the GovForward: Multicloud Series website . To register, visit GovForward.com .

