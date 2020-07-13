Future Today Chosen to Expand Super Simple Songs® Beyond YouTube

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , the largest OTT publishing platform, announced today it will be expanding its offering on HappyKids by adding the ultra-popular Super Simple Songs ® content library. As part of the deal, Future Today will also be launching a branded Super Simple Songs® channel on a number of streaming devices including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.



Super Simple Songs® is a trusted brand used in homes and classrooms all over the world, offering educational video and music content, and providing free printables, flash cards, coloring pages and other teaching resources on supersimple.com . The company chose to partner with HappyKids to expand its reach into the kids segment, which outranks all kids programming channels on streaming devices.

“In recent years our content was mostly only available on YouTube. Now our content is on YouTube, Amazon Prime, the Super Simple iOS app, and we’re incredibly pleased to be partnering with Future Today to deliver our content to these additional streaming devices. They’ve been pioneers on the platform and we’re thrilled they’re helping us share our content with a brand new audience,” said Morghan Fortier, CEO of Skyship Entertainment.

In addition to music videos, Super Simple will make its ever-growing library of series content available as well. This includes the brand new shows “Finny The Shark” and Caitie’s Classroom, as well as fan favorites such as “Carl’s Car Wash,” “The Bumble Nums” and “Mr. Monkey, Monkey Mechanic.”

“We’ve seen a marked increase in activity with our educational content usage since COVID 19. Year over Year, users on our kids platform are up nearly 165% and the watch time has grown by 160% in June alone,” said David DiLorenzo, SVP, Kids & Family at Future Today. “Adding Super Simple Songs® to HappyKids is a great next step for us as our audience continues to grow. We expect to see a lot of excitement as we add this favorite brand to our lineup this month.”

About Super Simple Songs®

Super Simple Songs® was started in 2005 by North American teachers working in Japan. They found their lessons were more successful when they revolved around music. They created music videos from their songs and uploaded them to YouTube as a way to share them with other teachers. Since then the brand has grown into a global audience of over 25 million subscribers. Now their focus is on providing parents and educators with fun, educational videos to use at home and in the classroom. Their most popular song characters are the Star & Owl, the Super Simple Puppets, Noodle & Pals and Finny The Shark. On the series side Caitie’s Classroom, Carl’s Car Wash and The Bumble Nums are fan favorites.

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs (toddlers), 2-4 yrs (pre-schoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids Movies & TV shows, Minecraft videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything. HappyKids.tv is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, LG TV, xfinity and most major connected TV devices. You can also check out our mobile apps on iOS and Android.

About Future Today

Established in 2006, Future Today is a pioneer and leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise , Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. The Company’s cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. To learn more about Future Today, please go here .

