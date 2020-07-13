Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Parma Summer School 2020 ‘One Health’: a virtual experience

The 2020 edition of the Parma Summer School, organised by EFSA and the School of Advanced Studies on Food and Nutrition of the University of Parma, in collaboration with the Catholic University Sacro Cuore of Piacenza, was delivered as a 3D virtual event on 9-10 June 2020.

The Parma Summer School was an opportunity for early-career researchers to learn from some of the most prominent experts in the field of One Health.

One Health, which recognises that human, animal and environmental health are closely connected, is a topic of global significance. Trends such as climate change, human population growth, expansion of international travel and trade etc. have increased the relevance of this multidisciplinary approach. The COVID-19 outbreak has made this topic more relevant than ever.

It was in this context that the Summer School’s scientific committee decided to hold the event online, using a 3D platform. The event allowed participants to attend lectures, interact directly with speakers and engage in live sessions.

Visit the Parma Summer School website to watch the video recordings of the event.

