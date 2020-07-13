Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Now Offering New Ultracapacitors from LS Mtron - Exceptional Power Density

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics , Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of LS Mtron’s 3.0V 3400F ultracapacitor, one of the highest power density storage cells in the industry.



The 3.0V 3400F ultracapacitor stores 4.2Wh of energy in a 390 cm3 package making it an ideal solution for customers who want to take full advantage of an ultracapacitor’s almost limitless charge cycles and reliability. In addition, customers will benefit from the increased capacity over a wide range of temperatures down to -40 . With 10 years of research and design in the development of the 3V Series, this cell is a major milestone in the quest to provide the best product for our customers with 40% more capacity in the same case size.

“ LS Mtron has gone above and beyond in their continued investment in this product line. The 3.0V 3400F ultracapacitor is unique to the industry and presents excellent opportunities in the energy storage sector.” says Greg Peloquin, EVP of the Power and Microwave Technologies Division of Richardson .

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About LS Mtron

LS Mtron Co.,Ltd. is primarily focused on industrial machinery and high tech components. The company offers tractors, injection molding machines, track shoes, connector/antenna, automotive parts, ultracapacitor, among others. LS Mtron is based in Anyang, South Korea, with manufacturing plants all across the country. The company was established in 1962 as part of LG group. In 2003 LS Group including LS Mtron separated from LG group, and developed into one of the biggest conglomerates in Korea, reaching annual sales revenue of 27 billion USD in 2018. More information is available at https://www.ultracapacitor.co.kr:8001/ .