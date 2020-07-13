MarketAxess Launches Dealer Direct - Enhanced Dealer Streaming Functionality with Comprehensive Visibility Controls

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced the launch of Dealer Direct, a tool for the dealer community to stream Axes to investor clients with enhanced visibility controls.



In partnership with MarketAxess’ global dealer community, Dealer Direct offers dealers the ability for an improved streaming functionality to support bi-lateral trade negotiation. This functionality supports disclosed dealer-to-client flows with customized visibility controls to allow for superior pricing provision, reduced information leakage and greater discretion to trade in block size. Investor clients benefit by gaining access to more bespoke liquidity sources tailored to their unique needs and offered by their dealer counterparties, while leveraging the efficient single-screen access of the MarketAxess trading platform.

John Gallagher, Head of U.S. Credit Dealer Relationship Management at MarketAxess, commented, “Throughout recent volatility, credit markets remained connected through our trading platform. In support of those efforts to maintain and improve liquidity, we enhanced existing functionality to meet the needs of today’s evolving credit market. Importantly, Dealer Direct further augments the abilities of dealers to strategically support and engage their clients, no matter the market environment.”

In addition to the core trading technology of Dealer Direct, the alert and watch-list functionality has been enhanced to help clients more quickly identify trading opportunities. For further information on MarketAxess’ trading capabilities, please visit our website: https://www.marketaxess.com/trade.

