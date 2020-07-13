Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
July 13, 2020
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
|
Allen
|
Combined Allen County General Health District
|
|
Athens
|
Albany Independent Agricultural Society
|
|
Brown
|
Brown County Airport
|
|
Champaign
|
Wayne Township
|
|
Clinton
|
Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|
|
Liberty Township
|
|
Coshocton
|
Village of Nellie
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District
|
|
City of Pepper Pike
|
|
City of Strongsville
|
|
Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
|
|
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
|
|
Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle
|
|
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
|
|
Coventry Village Special Improvement Dist. of Cleveland Heights
|
|
Darke
|
Van Buren Township
|
|
Erie
|
Sand Hill Township Cemetery
|
|
Fairfield
|
Village of Millersport
|
|
Fayette
|
Jasper Township *
|
|
Fulton
|
Fulton County Airport Authority
|
|
Fulton County Family and Children First Council
|
|
Fulton County Health Department
|
|
Fulton County Regional Planning Commission
|
|
Normal Memorial Public Library
|
|
Gallia
|
Huntington Township
|
|
Greene
|
Greene County Combined Health District
|
|
Hamilton
|
Anderson Township Park District
|
|
Hancock
|
Van Buren LSD +
|
|
Lake
|
Lake County Visitors Bureau
|
|
Licking
|
Village of Utica
|
|
Mahoning
|
Youngstown City School District
|
|
Miami
|
Piqua Improvement Corporation
|
|
Village of Ludlow Falls
|
|
Preble
|
Harrison Township
|
|
Scioto
|
Washington Township
|
|
Seneca
|
Seneca County Regional Planning Commission
|
|
Stark
|
Miller Holdings Alliance, Inc.
|
|
Summit
|
City of Green
|
|
Trumbull
|
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
|
|
Trumbull County Council of Governments
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Bucks Township
|
|
Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery
|
|
Salem Township
|
|
Warren
|
Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District
|
|
Williams
|
Springfield Township
|
|
Williams County Park District
|
|
Wyandot
|
Wyandot County District Board of Health
|
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
