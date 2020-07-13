For Immediate Release:

July 13, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Combined Allen County General Health District Athens Albany Independent Agricultural Society Brown Brown County Airport Champaign Wayne Township Clinton Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau Liberty Township Coshocton Village of Nellie Cuyahoga Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District City of Pepper Pike City of Strongsville Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle Coventry Village Special Improvement Dist. of Cleveland Heights Darke Van Buren Township Erie Sand Hill Township Cemetery Fairfield Village of Millersport Fayette Jasper Township * Fulton Fulton County Airport Authority Fulton County Family and Children First Council Fulton County Health Department Fulton County Regional Planning Commission Normal Memorial Public Library Gallia Huntington Township Greene Greene County Combined Health District Hamilton Anderson Township Park District Hancock Van Buren LSD + Lake Lake County Visitors Bureau Licking Village of Utica Mahoning Youngstown City School District Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation Village of Ludlow Falls Preble Harrison Township Scioto Washington Township Seneca Seneca County Regional Planning Commission Stark Miller Holdings Alliance, Inc. Summit City of Green Trumbull Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Trumbull County Council of Governments Tuscarawas Bucks Township Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery Salem Township Warren Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Williams Springfield Township Williams County Park District Wyandot Wyandot County District Board of Health

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

