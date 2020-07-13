Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 13, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen

Combined Allen County General Health District

 

 Athens

Albany Independent Agricultural Society

 

 Brown

Brown County Airport

 

 Champaign

Wayne Township

 

 Clinton

Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 

Liberty Township

 

 Coshocton

Village of Nellie

 

 Cuyahoga

Cedar Fairmount Special Improvement District

 

City of Pepper Pike

 

City of Strongsville

 

Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy

 

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary

 

Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Middle

 

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle

 

Coventry Village Special Improvement Dist. of Cleveland Heights

 

 Darke

Van Buren Township

 

 Erie

Sand Hill Township Cemetery

 

 Fairfield

Village of Millersport

 

 Fayette

Jasper Township *

 

 Fulton

Fulton County Airport Authority

 

Fulton County Family and Children First Council

 

Fulton County Health Department

 

Fulton County Regional Planning Commission

 

Normal Memorial Public Library

 

 Gallia

Huntington Township

 

 Greene

Greene County Combined Health District

 

 Hamilton

Anderson Township Park District

 

 Hancock

Van Buren LSD +

 

 Lake

Lake County Visitors Bureau

 

 Licking

Village of Utica

 

 Mahoning

Youngstown City School District

 

 Miami

Piqua Improvement Corporation

 

Village of Ludlow Falls

 

 Preble

Harrison Township

 

 Scioto

Washington Township

 

 Seneca

Seneca County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Stark

Miller Holdings Alliance, Inc.

 

 Summit

City of Green

 

 Trumbull

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District

 

Trumbull County Council of Governments

 

 Tuscarawas

Bucks Township

 

Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery

 

Salem Township

 

 Warren

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Williams

Springfield Township

 

Williams County Park District

 

 Wyandot

Wyandot County District Board of Health

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

