MPLA assesses Integrated Plan implementation in Huambo

Huambo, ANGOLA, July 13 - Members of the ruling MPLA Provincial Committee in central Huambo, are assessing on Monday the implementation of the Integrated Plan of Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM) in that region of the country, taking into account the intended change of paradigm in the public administration.,

Launched in 2019, the PIIM brings together the needs and initiatives of the municipalities, adjusted to local priorities and the wishes of the population.

In addition to the PIIM, the participants in the event, which aims to prepare and organize the 9th Extraordinary Provincial Conference for the election of the new local secretary, will also assess the report of the multi-sectoral commission on prevention and combat against Covid-19, as well as the conditions created for the possible resumption of classes.

Speaking at the opening of the session, the acting 1st secretary of MPLA in the province, Lotti Nolika, stressed that the event takes place at a time when the covid-19 is, by its lethality, taking many human lives, hence the reason for having postponed several planned activities.

According to Nolika, despite the situation, some changes of adjustment have been made to give more dynamism in the work of political mobilization and gradual resolution of the problems that the population of Huambo still faces.

The participants will also analyze the report of the activities developed during the first semester and envisage others for the same period, as well as the operational plan of intervention of the secondary and tertiary roads.

In the last elections of 23 August 2017, MPLA won, in this region, with 347,763 votes electing three MPs.