DLT Resolution Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DLT Resolution, Inc. (OTC: DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Highlights in USD:

  •  First quarter revenue of $428,000 was 250% higher than 2019 first quarter revenue
  •  First quarter net loss of $329,000, was 63% less than 2019 first quarter net loss
  •  Loss per share was $0.01 per share compared to a 2019 first quarter loss of $0.05 per share 
  •  Total Assets increased 748% to $4,410,316 compared to Q1 2019’s $589,253
  •  Total liabilities increased to $2,667,845 compared to the previous year quarter liabilities of $957,553.  The increase was due to the acquisition of Union Strategies Inc. on January 31, 2020.

“We are pleased that, in a difficult global environment, our January 30, 2020 acquisition of Union Strategies, Inc. immediately made a significant contribution to first quarter revenues. We have, during the COVID-19 outbreak, leveraged our ability to implement and provide support remotely. We are quickly adapting to find ways to communicate, sell and service our current and prospective customers,” said John Wilkes, Chief Executive Officer of DLT Resolution Inc.

 First Quarter 2020 Results

The increase in first quarter revenue to $428,000 from $122,000 in 2019 first quarter revenue was primarily related to the $326,000 of revenue generated by Union Strategies, Inc. following the Company’s acquisition of its business on January 30, 2020.  The Company reported a first quarter net loss of $329,000 that includes a $159,000 one-time charge for writing off goodwill that was carried from a prior acquisition, as compared to an $855,000 net loss in the comparable year-ago period.  

John Wilkes concluded, “We continue to monitor the effects on our business of the current global pandemic and take the necessary actions to service our clients to our fullest ability. During 2020, we plan to continue our focus on integrating the Union Strategies business and creating new opportunities to provide value to its Union customers and their members that will in turn grow our revenues.”

DLT RESOLUTION, INC  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
       
    March 31,      December 31,   
2020 2019
ASSETS  
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ -     $ 13,140  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $44,730 at March 31, 2020 and $0 at December 31, 2019     171,396       34,631  
Total current assets     171,396       47,771  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     84,869       -  
Operating lease – right of use asset     11,642       -  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     4,142,409       376,460  
Goodwill     -       165,022  
                 
Total assets   $ 4,410,316     $ 589,253  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'DEFICIT
                 
Current liabilities                
Bank overdraft    $ 25,139     $ 16,782  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities      471,702       99,201  
Accounts payable, related party      15,000       15,000  
Interest payable, related party      36,034       34,190  
Related party payables      20,858       20,880  
Note payable, related party      81,500       81,500  
Lease obligation – operating lease     6,023       -  
Total current liabilities     656,256       267,553  
                 
Notes payable, net of current portion     5,000       5,000  
Other long term liability     2,001,461       685,000  
Lease obligation – operating lease, net of current portion     5,128       -  
Total liabilities     2,667,845       957,553  
                 
Stockholders' deficit                
Series A convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 25,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019     -       -  
Series B convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; 64,000 and 64,000 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019     64,000       64,000  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized; 25,926,287 and 24,395,037 issued; 22,698,787 and 21,167,537 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019     25,926       24,395  
Additional paid-in capital     6,641,734       4,218,265  
Other comprehensive income     (19,757 )     (34,430 )
Treasury stock, 3,815,000 shares  as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, at cost     (5,300 )     (5,300 )
Accumulated deficit     (4,964,132 )     (4,653,230 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     1,742,471       (368,300 )
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit   $ 4,410,316     $ 589,253  
                 
                 
DLT RESOLUTION, INC.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(Unaudited)  
             
    Three months ended March 31,   
    2020     2019  
             
Revenue     428,347     $ 122,009  
                 
Cost of revenue and operating expenses                
Cost of revenue     238,686       33,674  
General and administrative     196,245       59,354  
Depreciation and amortization     115,268       25,655  
Professional fees     40,439       32,571  
Goodwill impairment loss     159,187       -  
Total operating expenses     749,825       117,580  
                 
Loss from operations     (321,478 )     (29,245 )
                 
Other income (expense)                
Loss on stock based liability     -       (526,571 )
Foreign exchange gain     -       5,366  
Loss on investment     -       (331,787 )
Interest expense     (7,424 )     (1,804 )
Total other (expense)     (7,424 )     (854,796 )
                 
Net loss     (328,902 )   $ (884,041 )
                 
Basic loss per common share - net loss     (0.01 )   $ (0.05 )
Diluted loss per common share - net loss     (0.01 )   $ (0.05 )
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     25,427,317       19,263,408  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     25,427,317       19,263,408  
                 


Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
The use of the word "company" or "Company" refers to DLT Resolution Incorporated and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.  This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's actual results. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. DLT Resolution may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (available at http://www.sec.gov). DLT Resolution undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.  Nothing within this communication is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Source: DLT Resolution Inc.

Contact:
DLTTelecom.com 

1 800-463-5465

Primary Logo

