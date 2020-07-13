BeyondTrust Continues To Achieve Record Growth in Q2 2020

BeyondTrust achieved record new business and customer acquisition growth in Q2

The company increased new PAM SaaS bookings by 170% in H1 2020, adding 400 new cloud customers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced record Q2 results, continuing the company’s 2020 momentum in new customer acquisitions, SaaS growth, and PAM product innovations.

In the first half of 2020, BeyondTrust:

Grew new bookings by more than 35% year-over-year

Increased new PAM SaaS bookings by 170%, adding 400 new cloud customers

Continued to exceed customer renewals of 90%

Helped hundreds of organizations respond to the massive work-from-home shift with free licenses to help secure and support remote workers

Launched a new SaaS version of BeyondTrust’s leading Privilege Management for Windows and Mac solutions

BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac allows organizations to rapidly secure endpoints and limit privileges without hindering employee productivity. The new SaaS version makes it even easier for organizations to deploy and immediately apply least privilege best practices to endpoints that are now mostly remote due to the rapid shift to working from home.

The company also further established its leadership in the Privileged Access Management market in Q2:

BeyondTrust also continued to grow its talented team, adding 139 new employees during the first half of the year, including key Sales leaders: Bob Gallen, Senior Vice President of Americas, and Dee Dee Acquista, Senior Vice President of Channels.

“We’re extremely proud of and humbled by the success of our team this year, particularly in the face of economic and social challenges around the globe,” said Matt Dircks, CEO at BeyondTrust. “We rapidly responded to help customers support the unprecedented shift to remote working, enabling workers around the world to remain productive and secure. And we did that while continuing to deliver new, innovative solutions that make it easier for companies to quickly secure and manage privileged access within their highly dynamic environments. Led by BeyondTrust’s Global Diversity & Inclusion team, we also increased our efforts to better understand and address the impacts of discrimination and racism in our communities, further evolving our already exceptional team and culture.”

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:



Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust



For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com