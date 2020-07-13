Josh Tannariello, CEO of MasterBeat Corporation, is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, CEO Josh Tannariello who discusses the recent news and developments for the Company.



The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-masterbeat-corporation-msto/ .

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Tannariello provides his personal insights into the recent news and moves for the company, the milestones achieved by the company, the goals for the remainder of 2020 and much more.

The MasterBeat strategy is to be a unique acquisition company organized for the special purpose of effectively assessing and developing hard assets through acquisitions, partnerships and any other strategic business opportunities that align with our aggressive growth strategy in hard tangible asset acquisitions. Recently, MasterBeat announced the formation, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, of its automotive division JTEC Automotive Inc.

JTEC Automotive Inc. will focus on the growing demand for professionally built Custom Collectible Classic Automobiles targeting segments like Muscle Cars, Restomods, and Japanese Imports. These segments are the trends that are happening now, which have long been predicted by auction house legends such as Barrett-Jackson (www.barrett-jackson.com) and Mecum Auctions (www.mecum.com).

“These are exciting times for our company,” Tannariello told Smith. “We have been aggressive in 2020 while many other companies have stayed on the sidelines due to the pandemic. We have acquired properties and created divisions like JTEC Automotive Inc. We have grown is several areas and extended our partnership agreement with Boosted Autos, LLC for the restoration and customization of four great projects already in the hands of Boosted Autos with some being 50% or more completed.”

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

