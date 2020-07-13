Ronnie Royston Featured in Two Interviews
With a passion for sharing his experience, Ronnie Royston recently spoke out about his career in telecommunicationsBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronnie Royston was recently featured in an interview with Inspirery as well as an interview with Kivo Daily. He shared what he has learned throughout his career.
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ronnie Royston is an independent telecomputing architect. Prior to becoming self-employed, he worked for several other large companies including Avnet, Datavox, and Onepath LLC.
In his interview with Inspirery, Ronnie Royston spoke about insights he has learned throughout his career.
He shared what he believes makes him successful.
“My ability to focus and identify problems has made me successful,” said Ronnie Royston.
“I don’t allow myself to get distracted. I identify a problem and then I work hard and stay engaged in figuring out solutions.”
In his interview with Kivo Daily, Mr. Royston shared trends in the telecommunications industry.
“Cloud computing and artificial intelligence are exciting trends in the industry. Computers have been used for automation with great success. We have automated a lot of repetitive tasks using computers and robotics,” said Ronnie Royston.
He further explained that he strives to achieve a work-life balance by working hard and playing hard.
For more information, please visit https://ronnieroyston.com/.
About Ronnie Royston
Ronnie Royston is a telecomputing architect from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He holds a degree in Philosophy from Tulane University. He is also a Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert (CCIE). After obtaining his certification, he relocated to Houston, Texas, and worked for Avnet as a senior systems engineer. He also worked as a consulting engineer and technician for Datavox and as a senior solutions architect for Onepath LLC before launching his own small business, High Tekk. Through his business, he sells computer hardware and networking equipment and provides web development apps for clients.
