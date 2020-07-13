Coronavirus - Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Media Update

Situation update:

As of 8 July 2020, UNAMID recorded 20 cases of COVID-19 among its personnel. Out of the 20 cases, 15 have fully recovered from the disease and with one death. So far, 44 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted on Mission personnel in Darfur as of 12 July, based on staff showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case.

UNAMID support to the Government on COVID-19

UNAMID continues to provide support to the Government of Sudan to enhance its response to COVID-19. In this regard, and in line with UN Secretary General’s message of 5 April 2020 on gender-based violence and the women, peace and security framework, UNAMID in collaboration with the ministries of health and social development in Darfur’s five states, organized a series of training of trainers (ToT) workshops and sensitization sessions on COVID-19 from 23 June to 7 July 2020. The sessions focused on the social consequences of COVID-19 lock down on women including implications for domestic violence. To optimize impact, the Mission has allocated 20,000 USD to expand the initiative to ten other localities in Darfur considered high risk for COVID-19. Over one hundred community leaders, women and youth participated in the project.

On 5 July, UNAMID distributed hygiene materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Sortony gathering site, North Darfur. The items included 40 water jerricans used as hand water stations and 1000 dignity kits comprising sanitary pads, soap and body lotion for women and girls. The support is part of an ongoing rights-based approach to addressing COVID-19 related needs and vulnerabilities especially for IDP women and girls.

On 2 July, UNAMID and the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), conducted a two-day training of trainers session on COVID-19 with particular focus on gender-based violence and domestic violence for 30 women at El Neem IDP camp in Daein, East Darfur.

On 29 June, UNAMID, through the State Liaison Functions (SLFs), distributed sanitary items to women inmates accompanied by babies and auxiliaries at a women's prison in Zalingei, Central Darfur.

On 22 June, the UNAMID team site in Kass, South Darfur, donated 60 face masks to the Kass state prison. On the same day, the Mission, through the SLF and in partnership with the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) distributed hygiene and sanitary items (500 face masks, 50 liters of hand sanitizers, 50 liters of liquid soap and 10 cartons of bar soaps) to 750 inmates in Shallah federal prison in El Fasher, North Darfur.