Coronavirus - Kenya: New Cases by Counties

Out of the new cases 106 are males and 83 are females. The youngest is 5 year old & the oldest is 71. The positive cases are from; Nairobi 147, Kiambu 20, Machakos 11, Kajiado 5, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Laikipia and Kericho have one (1) case each.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

