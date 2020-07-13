Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Covid-19: Minister reiterates measures to leave Luanda

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 13 - The Minister of State and Head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, clarified this Saturday that the exits and entrances to Luanda are only admissible in cases of transport of essential goods and services and humanitarian aid actions.,

 

The Minister of State reiterated the measures contained in the Presidential Decree establishing the Situation of Public Calamity after noting a "less correct interpretation" of these rules aimed at cutting the transmission chain of Covid-19 in the country.

During the session to update the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, he informed that these exceptions, which add the exit and entry of sick people, apply to areas that are under sanitary fence, namely Luanda, and the municipality of Cazengo, Kwanza Norte.

 

 "Many citizens, with all possible and imaginary pretexts, are causing difficulty for those who are truly covered to circulate in the framework of the exceptions," he regretted, reiterating that even government delegations on duty must conduct tests in advance before leaving these regions.

 

Regarding home gatherings for parties or similar activities, he said that the new rules do not allow for such gatherings to bring together more than 15 people, under penalty of fines.

