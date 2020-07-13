CYTTA Corp Tasked by Multiple Government Agencies to Develop Integrated SUPR/IGAN Next-Gen Communication Systems

Enhancing Capabilities for Remote and Emergency Communication Networks.

During disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes, traditional communication networks are knocked offline. This cuts out access to reliable communications for our first responders, making their job nearly impossible. Today, first responders would have to rely on antiquated audio systems to coordinate with their peers. In almost all cases, these systems do not support video or images, which are the most powerful tools to help identify live-saving pieces of information.

Emergency planners are taking the initiative to prepare for these scenarios and integrate next-generation self-healing mesh networks directly into their operational planning. This will ensure that when normal cell networks go offline, first responders still have access to functional communication channels. Adding an alternative Cytta system based upon our technology, to an existing network, is not only cost-effective but significantly expands all video/audio communications capabilities.

“In an ever-changing world, planners are preparing for ‘what happens’ if communication networks go down,” says Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “Having a secure backup network, especially for natural disasters, is becoming a necessity, rather than a convenience, for regions all over the U.S. Based upon our multiple successful demonstrations of our core technologies, we are now in the process of integrating our SUPR/IGAN technologies into next generation first responder networks around the nation.”

Situational awareness is mission-critical for first responders. Without being able to communicate, coordination becomes impossible. If an entire region’s police force lost the ability to communicate, what can be done? These are the questions and scenarios that have been presented to Cytta; Clients need a future-proof solution. An integrated SUPR/IGAN based platform would provide first responders at every level with a self-healing mesh network across their entire region and beyond.

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.

Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube .

