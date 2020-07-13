CTG Expands Global Delivery Center Capabilities

Adds New Delivery Center in Bogotá, Colombia to Enhance Existing IT Support and Service Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ: CTG), a leading provider of information technology solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced the opening of a delivery center in Bogotá, Colombia to enhance the Company’s support capabilities and service offerings. Through established operations in North America, Western Europe, India, and now South America, CTG’s delivery centers leverage a centralized model to deliver high-quality, cost-effective IT services and solutions.



In addition to bolstering capabilities for existing clients, CTG’s newest delivery center extends the availability of the Company’s global solutions offerings to better serve clients in the Americas and Europe. Together, CTG’s delivery centers provide a strategic delivery platform for a broad spectrum of IT solutions, including process automation, application development and maintenance, testing, infrastructure and cloud solutions management and maintenance, service desk, and operations.

“Delivery centers play a fundamental role in providing cost-effective, value-added IT solutions to clients,” stated Olivier Saucin, CTG Managing Director, Global Solutions. “Opening this delivery center in Bogotá will allow us to extend a proven model that we successfully utilize in other geographies. The initial focus of the new center will be to enhance our current capabilities in IT support, infrastructure, and cloud solutions implementation and management. The focus will quickly expand to encompass CTG’s entire portfolio of global solutions, covering the full IT lifecycle.”

CTG chose Colombia as the location for the Company’s next delivery center for several reasons, including a favorable economic environment, U.S. time zone compatibility, a strong technology infrastructure that will support reliable connectivity, competitive labor costs, and a growing community of Spanish-speaking IT talent.

Commenting on the value that CTG’s new Bogota Delivery Center will bring to the Company’s client base, Brett Hunt, CTG’s Managing Director of Solutions, North America, stated, “As a near-shore location, Columbia offers an attractive and cost-effective support option for CTG’s clients. Our Bogota delivery center and team also bring the added benefit of multi-lingual support, including Spanish, which is important to both clients in the region as well as many other existing and prospective clients across our served geographies.”

Delivery Center Benefits

CTG has a successful track record of utilizing delivery centers, both onshore and offshore, to serve clients across multiple industries. CTG’s delivery centers are interconnected so that the Company can offer a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end IT solutions, provide timely and guaranteed levels of service, and implement flexible support options that meet the unique requirements of individual client organizations.

Today, CTG’s delivery centers, staffed by more than 300 IT specialists who possess a wide range of technical and business skills and expertise, support more than fifty clients. CTG’s centralized delivery center platform provides clients with a series of value-added benefits, including:

Reliable 24/7 support in multiple languages

Enhanced service desk support solutions that leverage cloud technologies, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence

Continuous monitoring, support, and management of IT infrastructures, either onsite or remotely, through main public cloud providers and/or CTG’s private cloud platform

Centers of Excellence for proprietary and open source technologies to support customized application development projects

Cutting-edge testing methodologies and tooling, including automation tools to streamline manual processes and continuously analyze business and IT processes to identify opportunities for improvement

Continuously optimized processes to ensure ongoing quality and efficiency improvements

An extensive knowledge base of best practices in all the domains above

Collectively, CTG’s delivery centers provide its clients with high reliability, significant operating improvements and efficiencies, lower overall costs, and increased return on technology investments.

About CTG:

CTG (NASDAQ: CTG) has established a reputation for responsiveness and reliability—traits that our clients say set us apart—since our founding in 1966. Today, we provide comprehensive information, technology, and business solutions that address critical challenges for clients in high-growth industries in North America, South America, and Western Europe.

