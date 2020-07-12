Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (578,734) deaths (12,996), and recoveries (287,563)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (578,734) deaths (12,996), and recoveries (287,563) by region:
Central (40,443 cases; 834 deaths; 22,351 recoveries): Burundi (232; 1; 141), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,288; 53; 1,145), Chad (874; 74; 790), Congo (2,103; 47; 602), DRC (8,033; 189; 3,615), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,942; 46; 3,004), Sao Tome & Principe (727; 14; 284).
Eastern (45,935; 1,224; 24,091): Comoros (314; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,955; 56; 4,671), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,120; 124; 3,913), Kenya (9,726; 184; 2,832), Madagascar (4,867; 35; 2,378), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,299; 4; 663), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,051; 92; 1,264), South Sudan (2,145; 41; 1,135), Sudan (10,250; 650; 5,341), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,025; 0; 972).
Northern (123,326; 5,252; 52,905): Algeria (18,712; 1,004; 13,375), Egypt (81,158; 3,769; 23,876), Libya (1,432; 38; 340), Mauritania (5,126; 144; 2,026), Morocco (15,635; 247; 12,212), Tunisia (1,263; 50; 1,076).
Southern (273,713; 4,120; 131,198): Angola (483; 25; 118), Botswana (422; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,311; 18; 656), Lesotho (233; 2; 32), Malawi (2,261; 33; 517), Mozambique (1,157; 9; 364), Namibia (785; 1; 26), South Africa (264,184; 3,971; 127,715), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (982; 18; 320).
Western (95,317; 1,566; 57,018): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,033; 53; 869), Cape Verde (1,623; 19; 748), Cote d'Ivoire (12,443; 82; 6,357), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (24,248; 135; 19,831), Guinea (5,881; 36; 4,672), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (1,010; 51; 423), Mali (2,411; 121; 1,694), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (31,987; 724; 13,103), Senegal (8,014; 145; 5,381), Sierra Leone (1,618; 63; 1,141), Togo (718; 15; 506).
