Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1025
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 July 2020
- 12 new COVID-19 confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,025.
- 7 truck drivers: 5 from Malaba, 2 from Mirama Hills and Elegu
- 5 Alerts and contacts: 2 from Tororo, 2 from Lira, 1 from Cyanika
- 17 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.
- Total Recoveries: 972 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)
- Total samples tested today: 2,292Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.