Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1025

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 11 July 2020

- 12 new COVID-19 confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,025.

- 7 truck drivers: 5 from Malaba, 2 from Mirama Hills and Elegu

- 5 Alerts and contacts: 2 from Tororo, 2 from Lira, 1 from Cyanika

- 17 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

- Total Recoveries: 972 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)

- Total samples tested today: 2,292