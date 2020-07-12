Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (11 July 2020)
Total cases: 1,299 (+47) Tests: 180,320 (+4,060) Recovered: 663 (+28) Deaths: 4 (+1) Actives cases: 632Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
