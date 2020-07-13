Edu Play Book Helps Families Connect During the Pandemic
Education App Connects Families Through Interactive Audio Books
We have recently introduced a new feature that enables users to record any of our 100+ educational stories and share them with a loved one. Bringing families closer together.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visiting grandpa or grandma on the weekends for coffee or during the summer holidays is something that every child looks forward to. However, thanks to the coronavirus it’s probably been a while since your child last saw their grandparents. How can grandpa and grandma be close from a distance? By recording a story via this reading app. Find out how it works here.
— The developers of Edu Play Book
Before naptime, while playing or before going to sleep; children love it when someone reads to them. And especially when grandma or grandpa does this. How do you do this now that we have to keep our distance? With the Edu Play Book app. With this app you can record children’s stories via a voice recorder, making it feel like the person reading is right there in the room with you. This brings grandparent and child closer together during these unprecedented times.
“We have recently introduced a new feature that enables users to record any of our 100+ educational stories and share them with a loved one. With the way this year has unfolded, time is very precious. The fact that families are quarantined and away from high-risk family members such as their grandparents makes it harder for them to have quality time together. We want to do our part in bringing families closer together while stimulating child learning at the same time. We believe this can be done through storytelling. Which child does not enjoy a story read by grandma or grandpa?” stated the developers of Edu Play Book.
How do you, grandpa or grandma record such a story? You can download the Edu Play Book app for free via tablet or smartphone. Open the app and click on the record story icon and choose the story you want to record. In three simple steps your story is selected, recorded and sent to your loved one. Parents or children can also choose their favorite story and send it to grandma or grandpa via whatsapp or email. They will then receive an invitation to record the story for them including a handy instruction video guiding them through the process.
“Storytelling plays an important role in a child’s education while also providing an opportunity for the family to spend time together. Through stories, children learn language and important life lessons. Each of Edu Play Book’s stories aims to teach children something, such as how to play fair and be nice to others.” State the developers of Edu Play Book.
In addition to reading stories, the app offers many fun and educational activities such as learning math and language through exciting mini games. And what’s more, parents have full insights into their child’s developments. The app provides an education report, listing the subjects in which your son or daughter excels in or which require a little more attention.
You can use the app for your loved one on a portable device such as a smartphone or tablet when travelling resumes, or when they need to be entertained at an event. You can even use it when your child is at home and you want them to watch less television; but still use visual and listening tools as a method for them to learn. Edu Play Book can be used anytime, anywhere.
Edu Play Book is available for free on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
