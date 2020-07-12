Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302301

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/2020 @ 2333 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 67 East Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Sullivan                                               

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a welfare check at a residence on Route 67 in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that an argument had taken place which turned physical. As a result of this, Trevor Sullivan was arrested for domestic assault.

 

Sullivan was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sullivan was issued conditions and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/13/2020 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 @ 1230 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault

