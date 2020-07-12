Shaftsbury Barracks/ Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B302301
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/11/2020 @ 2333 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 67 East Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Trevor Sullivan
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a welfare check at a residence on Route 67 in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Investigation revealed that an argument had taken place which turned physical. As a result of this, Trevor Sullivan was arrested for domestic assault.
Sullivan was transported to the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sullivan was issued conditions and ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 07/13/2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 @ 1230 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421