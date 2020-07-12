WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102963

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-11-2020 @ 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Allen Street @ Manseau Street, Winooski

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #2

ACCUSED: Ryan Lang

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 11th, 2020 at approximately 1745 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on Manseau Street in the town of Winooski subsequent to an observed moving violation.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ryan Lang (age 36) of Winooski, VT. Investigation determined that Lang had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Lang was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Lang was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-30-2020 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782