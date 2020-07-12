WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A102963
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07-11-2020 @ 1745 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Allen Street @ Manseau Street, Winooski
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #2
ACCUSED: Ryan Lang
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 11th, 2020 at approximately 1745 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on Manseau Street in the town of Winooski subsequent to an observed moving violation.
The operator of the vehicle was identified as Ryan Lang (age 36) of Winooski, VT. Investigation determined that Lang had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Lang was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Lang was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07-30-2020 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782