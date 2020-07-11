St. Albans Barracks// Accident-Duty to Stop
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203023
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 7/11/20 @ 1120 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 in Sheldon, Vt
VIOLATION: Accident - Duty to Stop
ACCUSED: Jon Michael Schurger
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VICTIM: Michael Brunton
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7.11.2020 at 1120 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a 2-vehicle
crash with one operator fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, it was learned that
witnesses to the crash were able to locate the fleeing operator on the rail
trail. They captured a photograph that led to the identification of the operator,
Jon Michael Schurger, 19 years old of Fairfield, VT.
Vermont State Police located Schurger. He admitted that he left the scene of the
crash.
The Vermont State Police wants to remind the public if you are involved in a
crash with injury or property damage you must to provide information to the
other parties and law enforcement.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2020 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.