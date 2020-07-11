St. Albans Barracks\\ Accident-Duty to Stop

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203023

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Farmer

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/11/20 @ 1120 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 105 in Sheldon, Vt

VIOLATION: Accident - Duty to Stop

ACCUSED: Jon Michael Schurger

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

VICTIM: Michael Brunton

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7.11.2020 at 1120 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to a 2-vehicle

crash with one operator fleeing the scene. Upon arrival, it was learned that

witnesses to the crash were able to locate the fleeing operator on the rail

trail. They captured a photograph that led to the identification of the operator,

Jon Michael Schurger, 19 years old of Fairfield, VT.

Vermont State Police located Schurger. He admitted that he left the scene of the

crash.

The Vermont State Police wants to remind the public if you are involved in a

crash with injury or property damage you must to provide information to the

other parties and law enforcement.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2020 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.