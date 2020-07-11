Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (560,714) deaths (12,768), and recoveries (274,922)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (560,714) deaths (12,768), and recoveries (274,922) by region:
Central (40,293 cases; 833 deaths; 22,347 recoveries): Burundi (232; 1; 141), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,200; 52; 1,142), Chad (874; 74; 789), Congo (2,103; 47; 602), DRC (7,971; 189; 3,615), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,942; 46; 3,004), Sao Tome & Principe (727; 14; 284).
Eastern (45,502; 1,221; 23,823): Comoros (314; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,955; 56; 4,671), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,120; 124; 3,913), Kenya (9,726; 184; 2,832), Madagascar (4,578; 34; 2,287), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,252; 3; 635), Seychelles (80; 0; 11), Somalia (3,038; 92; 1,209), South Sudan (2,139; 41; 1,125), Sudan (10,204; 649; 5,277), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,013; 0; 952).
Northern (121,701; 5,174; 51,735): Algeria (18,242; 996; 13,124), Egypt (80,235; 3,702; 23,274), Libya (1,389; 38; 340), Mauritania (5,126; 144; 2,026), Morocco (15,464; 244; 11,895), Tunisia (1,245; 50; 1,076).
Southern (259,613; 3,999; 121,524): Angola (462; 23; 117), Botswana (314; 1; 31), Eswatini (1,257; 18; 633), Lesotho (184; 1; 26), Malawi (2,069; 31; 379), Mozambique (1,135; 9; 349), Namibia (668; 1; 25), South Africa (250,687; 3,860; 118,232), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (942; 13; 320).
Western (93,605; 1,541; 55,493): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (1,033; 53; 869), Cape Verde (1,591; 19; 732), Cote d'Ivoire (12,052; 81; 6,080), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (23,834; 135; 19,212), Guinea (5,881; 36; 4,672), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (998; 47; 420), Mali (2,404; 121; 1,650), Niger (1,099; 68; 978), Nigeria (31,323; 709; 12,795), Senegal (8,014; 145; 5,381), Sierra Leone (1,613; 63; 1,133), Togo (710; 15; 494).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).