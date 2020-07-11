Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (10 July 2020)
Total cases: 1,252 (+42) Tests: 176,260 (+3,898) Recovered: 635 (+12) Deaths: 3 (+0) Actives cases: 614Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
