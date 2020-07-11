Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,648 in the last 365 days.

Covid-19: Over 7,000 DRC citizens repatriated

Dundo, ANGOLA, July 11 - At least 7, 471 illegal citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been detained and repatriated to their country of origin in the past two months. ,

This was during a joint operation carried out by police border (PGF) and Foreigners Service (SME) ) in eastern Lunda Norte province, aimed to halt the spread of covid pandemic.

 

Angolan Government imposed measures, including the closure of land, sea and air borders.

 

Only vehicles carrying food stuffs, drugs and construction material are allowed to move.

Diamond mining areas remain the main destinations for those migrants, forcing the Angolan authorities to redouble strategies of surveillance and patrolling to stem the situation, said

the delegate of the Interior Ministry of Lunda Norte, Alfredo Quintino “Nilo”.

 

Angola reports 458 positive cases. Twenty-three deaths, 117 recovered 319 active cases.

 

,

You just read:

Covid-19: Over 7,000 DRC citizens repatriated

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.