Covid-19: Over 7,000 DRC citizens repatriated

Dundo, ANGOLA, July 11 - At least 7, 471 illegal citizens from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been detained and repatriated to their country of origin in the past two months. ,

This was during a joint operation carried out by police border (PGF) and Foreigners Service (SME) ) in eastern Lunda Norte province, aimed to halt the spread of covid pandemic.

Angolan Government imposed measures, including the closure of land, sea and air borders.

Only vehicles carrying food stuffs, drugs and construction material are allowed to move.

Diamond mining areas remain the main destinations for those migrants, forcing the Angolan authorities to redouble strategies of surveillance and patrolling to stem the situation, said

the delegate of the Interior Ministry of Lunda Norte, Alfredo Quintino “Nilo”.

Angola reports 458 positive cases. Twenty-three deaths, 117 recovered 319 active cases.