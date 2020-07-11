Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1013

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 10 July 2020

- 7 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,013.

- 2 truck drivers from Malaba

- 5 Alerts: 3 from Amuru, 2 from Kasese and Tororo

- 25 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border and their entry was not permitted.

- Total Recoveries: 952 (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners)

- Total samples tested today: 2,436