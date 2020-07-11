Parliament analyses plant health bill

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 11 - Angola's National Assembly will discuss and vote in general terms the Plant Health (phytosanitary) Bill on July 24, an initiative of the President of the Republic.,

On Friday, a Specialised Working Commission discussed the issue, ahead of its inclusion on the agenda of the plenary session scheduled for July 24.

The purpose of this bill is to update the standards that govern the plant health protection of agricultural and forestry production.

This includes the transfer, trade, import and export of plants, parts of plants and regulated objects intended for consumption and agricultural forestry.

The text is fundamental for the materialisation of the economic agricultural development projects in progress in the country, with a view to its integration in the free trade market of SADC and in other international markets.

This is to ensure the protection of national cultures and territory against the introduction, establishment and spread of the local or cross-border diseases and pests.

The MPs also reviewed the report on the draft law on the sending of Angolan military and paramilitary contingents abroad.