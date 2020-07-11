Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 517 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,864 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Missing juvenile/Update/

**Update**

 

Juvenile was located by members of the Vermont State Police shortly after midnight on July 11th, 2020. 

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

       

CASE#: 20B501708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. Christopher Barber                             

STATION: Southern watch commander / New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2020, at 5:45 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orwell, VT

INCIDENT: Missing juvenile

 

SUBJECT: Cayden Torrey                                             

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing juvenile, 13-year-old Cayden Torrey, who was last seen Friday evening, July 10, 2020, leaving his family's home in Orwell.

 

He is reported to have run away from his home on Fisher Road in Orwell at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, and there are concerns for Cayden's welfare. 

 

Cayden is described as a white male, 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt, gray vest and work boots with yellow laces.

 

Anyone with information about Cayden's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Missing juvenile/Update/

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.