New Haven Barracks / Missing juvenile/Update/

CASE#: 20B501708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Lt. Christopher Barber

STATION: Southern watch commander / New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2020, at 5:45 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orwell, VT

INCIDENT: Missing juvenile

SUBJECT: Cayden Torrey

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police is searching for a missing juvenile, 13-year-old Cayden Torrey, who was last seen Friday evening, July 10, 2020, leaving his family's home in Orwell.

He is reported to have run away from his home on Fisher Road in Orwell at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, and there are concerns for Cayden's welfare.

Cayden is described as a white male, 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt, gray vest and work boots with yellow laces.

Anyone with information about Cayden's whereabouts is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in New Haven at 802-388-4919.