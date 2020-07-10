COVID-19 Daily Update 7-10-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 10, 2020, there have been 201,092 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 3,983 total cases and 95 deaths.

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (18/0), Berkeley (504/19), Boone (31/0), Braxton (4/0), Brooke (24/1), Cabell (188/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (18/1), Greenbrier (69/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (35/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (109/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (248/5), Kanawha (381/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (35/0), Marion (95/3), Marshall (57/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (62/2), Mingo (27/2), Monongalia (454/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (138/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (79/16), Putnam (78/1), Raleigh (68/3), Randolph (184/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (9/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (121/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (30/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (159/9), Wyoming (7/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Pleasants and Putnam counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information .

Additional report:

To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the Governor's Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, local health departments, and community partners today provided free COVID-19 testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

Today’s testing resulted in 2,589 individuals tested: 323 in Marshall County; 1,368 in Monongalia County; 407 in Preston County; 51 in Wayne County; and 440 in Upshur County. Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.