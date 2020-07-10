Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 528 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,865 in the last 365 days.

Paris Man Charged in Bruceton Stabbing

BRUCETON – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Bruceton Police Department, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Bruceton man on charges including aggravated assault.

At the request of the office of the 24th District Attorney General, this morning, TBI Agents responded to a stabbing outside of a home in the 29500 block of Broad Street in Bruceton.  Around 3:00 a.m., Carroll County deputies responded to a 911 call at that location.  When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a stab wound.  He was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Cameron Young (DOB: 7/10/91) as the individual responsible.  Young was quickly located by Henry County deputies at his home in the 1400 block of Hwy 641 South in Paris and was taken into custody.  He was booked into the Carroll County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault and Tampering with Evidence.  His bond is set at $20,000.

Young, Cameron

 

 

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Paris Man Charged in Bruceton Stabbing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.